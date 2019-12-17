A vehicle’s electrical malfunction put the Queen of Oak Bay about 35 minutes behind schedule Tuesday. (File photo)

Smoking wires on vehicle delay ferry at Nanaimo’s Departure Bay

Ferry workers, truck driver use extinguishers after short circuit in commercial truck trailer

An electrical problem on a commercial vehicle put a B.C. Ferries vessel half an hour behind schedule this morning.

The Queen of Oak Bay, which left Horseshoe Bay for Nanaimo at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, was about to dock at Departure Bay when an electrical circuit in a commercial truck’s trailer short-circuited.

“It was an electrical arc on a wire, so there was some smoke…” said Deborah Marshall, B.C. Ferries spokeswoman. “As a caution, we did call the fire department, but basically the truck driver as well as a couple of our employees used fire extinguishers and, basically, it was just smoke.”

Marshall said there was little damage to the truck, no damage to the ship, no injuries and truck’s driver was able to drive the vehicle off the ferry, but the incident delayed the ship’s 8:25 a.m. sailing until 9:02 a.m.

“The crew will try to make up some time throughout the day,” Marshall said.

Alan Millbank, Nanaimo Fire Rescue fire prevention officer, said he would be conducting an investigation of the vehicle to determine the cause of the malfunction.

