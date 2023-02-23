Walmart’s store in north Nanaimo had to close its doors for the rest of the business day after someone allegedly set diapers on fire in the store’s baby supplies department on Wednesday, Feb. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)

Walmart’s store in north Nanaimo had to close its doors for the rest of the business day after someone allegedly set diapers on fire in the store’s baby supplies department on Wednesday, Feb. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)

Smouldering diapers shut down Walmart in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP looking for person of interest after employees put out fire that was set inside store

The Walmart in north Nanaimo’s Woodgrove Centre shopping mall had to close its doors for the day after diapers were set on fire.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue firefighters responded to the alarm shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, but upon arrival found the fire in the baby section at the rear of the store had already been snuffed out by store employees.

“It appears that some diapers had been set on fire,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson. “Staff were quick to attend to the fire and put it out within 60 seconds. Fire crews were on scene. They didn’t have to be deployed, but they were there.”

The fire was small, but caused significant smoke and chemical emission from the diapers and the fire extinguisher chemicals, which forced the evacuation of the store and its closure for the rest of the day.

“There was significant smoke damage and loss of revenue. A person of interest has been identified,” O’Brien said. “This person was observed in the store for several hours prior to the fire.”

Store staff, he said, was compiling security video footage to turn over to the RCMP, and police are expecting they will publicly release an image of the person of interest to try to identify the individual.

Anyone who has information about this incident or the person of interest is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2023-6199.

READ ALSO: Fire at Dollarama was arson, says investigator


chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArsonBreaking Newsfire

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada to introduce open work permit for Iranians, simplify process to stay
Next story
B.C. privacy commissioner part of interprovincial, federal TikTok investigation

Just Posted

Canada Post carrier Gary Savard delivers mail in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Heavy snow in Parksville halts mail service to Port Alberni

Port Alberni Toy Run members Greg Philpott, left, Dan Vatamaniuck, David Wiwchar and Charmaine Mulvey present Melody Burton of the ADSS Breakfast Club program and ADSS vice-principal Carl Poole with a cheque for $5,000. The Toy Run has supported the Breakfast Club for 15 years. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Toy Run bolsters high school breakfast programs’ budget

At the Alberni Valley Curling Club, the Lindsay Cheetham Team scored a rare eight-ender during Monday Daytime League on Feb. 13. From right to left: Lindsay Cheetham, Bill Milne, Jane Nielsen and Steve Eng. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Curling Club sees eight-ender during daytime league

Gwyer Webber of Nanaimo, left, and Detlef Rudolph of Fredericton, New Brunswick walk around Harbour Quay on a grey Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2023. The friends came to Port Alberni to have lunch at the J&L Drive-In. Read more about their visit in Quinn’s Quips on page A9. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Drive-ins, trains and friendship bring tourists to Port Alberni