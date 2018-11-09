Snow in Vernon, along 25th Avenue, Friday at 6:30 a.m.

Snow arrives in Okanagan

First white stuff of the season falling Friday morning; won’t be around long

Let it snow.

The Okanagan’s first snowfall of the season has arrived.

Give yourself some extra time on your travels this morning.

There does not appear to be problems on the major travelling routes.

DriveBC reports slippery sections between Trepanier Road and Pennask Summit for 9.7 km (10 km west of Pennask Summitt to Pennask Summitt), and compact snow between Brenda Mine Road and Highway 5a, on the Coquihalla Connector.

Environment Canada says the snow won’t be here long. Rain and snow mixed is forecast for Friday morning in Vernon, turning to chance of showers in the afternoon. Sun, lots of it, and cloud are projected for the next week.

For Kelowna, wet snow is forecast for Friday morning and ending Friday afternoon (2 cm accumulation). Then, the forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies over the next week.

In Penticton, wet snow is in the forecast for Friday morning and light rain in the afternoon. There will be a mix of sun and cloud over the next week.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
