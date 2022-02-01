A special weather statement from Environment Canada says residents can expect 2 to 5 cm of snow Wednesday morning, shifting to rain by late afternoon. (Environment Canada)

Snow in the forecast for eastern Vancouver Island

Pacific frontal system expected to bring 2 to 5 cm to south coast

Snow is expected to return to Greater Victoria, east Vancouver Island and across Metro Vancouver through to the Fraser Valley on Wednesday morning.

Greater Victoria is included in a special weather statement calling for 2 to 5 centimetres, with snow forecast to fall on the Malahat Drive portion of Highway 1 and up the east coast of Vancouver Island. Environment Canada says a Pacific frontal system will hit the south coast Feb. 2, meaning freezing levels start near sea level in the morning, causing snow.

That’s expected to warm up and shift to rain by late afternoon and overnight.

As usual, higher elevations are likely to see more snow while those at sea level may not see much. More snow may fall through the central and eastern Fraser Valley including Chilliwack and Hope.

