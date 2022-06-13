Snow sticks in Elkford, a week out from summer

The snow was sticking in Elkford on midday, June 13th, only a week out from the beginning of summer 2022. (Image courtesy of Tathlina Lovlin)The snow was sticking in Elkford on midday, June 13th, only a week out from the beginning of summer 2022. (Image courtesy of Tathlina Lovlin)
Elkford resident Jason Meldrum captured this image of snow falling on his clean pool in Elkford, ready for a summer which is taking its time. (Image courtesy of Jason Meldrum)Elkford resident Jason Meldrum captured this image of snow falling on his clean pool in Elkford, ready for a summer which is taking its time. (Image courtesy of Jason Meldrum)

Happy ‘Juneuary’ Elk Valley!

Precipitation which triggered a rainfall warning through the Kootenays was falling as snow on midday June 13th in Elkford where temperatures were as high as a balmy 6 degrees, a little over a week short of the official beginning of summer.

Pictures shared with The Free Press showed a blanket of white over Elkford, while another showed snow falling on a freshly cleaned pool, ready for a summer that seems a long way away.

Temperatures in Elkford are not expected to rise into the double digits until Wednesday, with snowfall expected to continue in Elkford and the north Elk Valley on Monday and Tuesday.

A large weather system in Alberta is bringing heavy rain and snow levels down as low as 1,200m according to Environment Canada.

Elsewhere in the Kootenays, a snowfall warning was issued for mountain passes west of Creston, while the entire region remains on rainfall and flood watch.

READ MORE: Fernie expected to get the most rainfall according to Environment Canada alerts


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Weather

Previous story
Toronto van attacker sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years
Next story
‘We’re still here’: Sinixt visit B.C. on anniversary of top court’s acknowledgment that they exist

Just Posted

Workers repair a water main break in Cherry Creek on March 8, 2022. The water system is 60 years old. (WES KOVACS/ Special to the AV News)
Watermain break in Cherry Creek prompts late-night alert

Angel Forrest will be performing at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on June 16. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) Angel Forrest will be performing at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on June 16. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Award-winning blues vocalist takes the stage at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Grace Martin, left, Sophie VanBergen and Sejal Golemba hold flags in preparation for a Pride Week parade at École Alberni Elementary on Monday, May 30, 2022. Sixteen classes of students paraded around the front field for two laps, with Port Alberni-based drag queen Miss Frida as Grand Marshal. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
École Alberni Elementary celebrates Pride Week with parade

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung makes a blocker save during a game against the Campbell River Storm at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Jan. 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Bombers goaltender Callum Tung moves up to Alberni Valley Bulldogs