The Cowichan Valley woke up to a layer of snow on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

Snow storm hits Cowichan Valley; TCH southbound closed by crash

DriveBC was reporting at least one crash on the Trans-Canada Highway at Cobble Hill

The Cowichan Valley woke to a winter wonderland Sunday morning, Feb. 26.

At least 15 centimetres of snow fell overnight in some areas decking out trees, fences and roads with a layers of white that sparkled under a sunny blue sky.

People should consider whether they need to travel this weekend morning on the snow covered roads.

DriveBC was reporting at least one crash on the Trans-Canada Highway through Cowichan. Reported at 7:53 a.m. the TCH southbound lanes were closed between Mother Well Road and Cobble HillRoad, and a detour was in effect along Cobble Hill Road.

DriveBC was also reporting slushly sections on Highway 1 between Shawnigan Lake Road and Mt. Sicker Road in Crofton with compact snow.

