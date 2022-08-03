One of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds had a minor crash at an airshow in Fort St. John on Tuesday, grounding the pilots for the Penticton Peach Festival performance that was supposed to happen Wednesday.

One of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds had a minor crash at an airshow in Fort St. John on Tuesday, grounding the pilots for the Penticton Peach Festival performance that was supposed to happen Wednesday.

Snowbirds cancel show at Penticton Peach Festival after crash

Snowbirds were scheduled to perform Wednesday above Okanagan Lake

In the wake of the minor crash in Fort St. John on Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will not be able to take part in the Penticton Peach Festival performance Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The CT-114 aircraft will not be flown while a Royal Canadian Air Force flight safety team investigates to determine the cause of the incident. Flight safety is paramount in the RCAF and investigations into incidents and accidents are done in a comprehensive and thorough manner following well-established procedures, posted the Snowbirds on their Facebook page.

The Snowbirds had been scheduled to perform their show above Okanagan Lake at 6 p.m.

A Snowbird aircraft was at the Fort St. John airshow when the plane crashed on takeoff.

The sole pilot did not sustain any injuries but the aircraft was damaged.

Peach Fest posted about the cancellation.

“We are sad to announce that the Canadian Forces Snowbirds are unable to perform at Peach Festival. The SkyHawks Canada show will still take place on Wednesday at 5 p.m.,” said Peach Fest.

The Skyhawks will compete in the Peach Bin Races at noon and participate in a meet-and-greet autograph session at 2 p.m. in Okanagan Lake Park,” said directors of Peach Fest.

The Snowbirds and SkyHawks were hosting a meet-and-greet at YYF Penticton Airport on Wednesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. but this morning the Snowbirds posted that they would not be taking part.

Today is opening day of Peach Fest. For a full schedule go to peachfest.com.

READ MORE: Here’s what’s happening opening day of Peach Fest

READ MORE: Meet Snowbirds and SkyHawks parachute team at the airport, Okanagan Lake Park and at Peach Bin Races

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EventsPenticton

Previous story
Snowbirds pilot unharmed after crashing aircraft in Northern B.C.
Next story
Nanaimo lotto player wins $1 million in Lotto Max draw

Just Posted

A campfire ban will go into effect Aug. 4 in the Coastal Fire Centre, with the except of Haida Gwaii. (BCWS map)
Campfire ban ordered for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

Walter Tarnowsky, right, general manager of Catalyst Paper—a Paper Excellence Mill in Port Alberni, donates $2,000 to Ed and Naomi Nicholson for their second annual Chims Fest, happening Saturday, Aug. 6 at Chims Guest House. (PHOTO COURTESY NAOMI NICHOLSON)
Chims Fest mixes Indigenous culture, food, fashion and a love story

Helen Poon, Port Alberni city councillor for the 2018-22 term, also was the 2020 BC Liberal candidate for Mid Island- Pacific Rim. (FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni city councillor Helen Poon says she won’t seek re-election

Alberni Valley Hill Climbers ATV Club is one of five to sign an access agreement with Mosaic Forest Management to access the backcountry. (AV HILL CLIMBERS CLUB PHOTO)
Vancouver Island ATV clubs reach back-country agreement with Mosaic

Pop-up banner image