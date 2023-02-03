The Coquihalla Highway is expecting 15 centimetres of snow on Friday night, Feb. 3. (DriveBC)

The Coquihalla Highway is expecting 15 centimetres of snow on Friday night, Feb. 3. (DriveBC)

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Starting Friday night and into Saturday morning, the highway is expecting 15 centimetres of snow

A snowfall warning is an effect for the Coquihalla Highway.

The stretch of highway from Hope to Merritt is expecting 15 centimetres of snow starting Friday night (Feb. 3) and easing into Saturday morning. Environment Canada announced the warning at 4:20 a.m. Friday morning.

Environment Canada reminds drivers that road conditions can change suddenly while it’s snowing, making travel difficult. Because of the heavy snow, visibility could reduced at times.

Winds are also expected to reach 15 km/h.

READ MORE: Highway 5 reopened after fatal collision north of Kamloops

READ MORE: “It only takes one step back”: Benches in West Kelowna, Lower Mainland help keep man’s legacy alive

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayFraser ValleyHighway 5KelownaOkanaganSnow

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Port Alberni bar slapped with $19,000 in liquor branch fines
Next story
Senate passes Liberals’ controversial online streaming act with a dozen amendments

Just Posted

P.A. Squash & Fitness, located on Third Avenue in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni bar slapped with $19,000 in liquor branch fines

Port Alberni Bombers forward Chase Pacheco fires a shot on Campbell River goaltender Nick Peters during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers drop game to visiting Campbell River Storm

Secwépemc actor Grace Dove stars in Bones of Crows, a multi-generational epic recounting decades of systemic abuse against Indigenous Peoples will tour Vancouver Island next month. Photo contributed
Acclaimed epic of Indigenous resilience to be screened in Island communities

Shalini Prejesh, graduate of the Early Childhood Care and Education program, credits the Port Alberni community for helping her transition to living in Canada. (PHOTO COURTESY NIC)
NIC early education graduate shares challenges of moving to Canada for post-secondary schooling