Highway 4 on ‘the Hump’—Alberni Summit—looks slushy and wet at 4:21 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 on the DriveBC.ca webcam. (DRIVEBC.CA SCREENSHOT)

Snowfall warning issued for Highway 4 at Alberni Summit

Drivers advised to avoid ‘the Hump’ and the Malahat near Victoria on Dec. 2

The Ministry of Transportation and infrastructure has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 4 on the Alberni Summit (the ‘Hump’) and other parts of eastern Vancouver Island for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Environment Canada is forecasting as much as 15 centimetres of snow overnight and into Saturday for the Alberni Summit as well as the Malahat on Highway 1 near Victoria.

Drivers are asked to avoid highway travel over the Malahat and the Hump. If travel is necessary vehicles must be properly equipped for winter conditions and drivers should expect delays and some traffic congestion due to slower travel speeds.

All commercial vehicles must carry chains and all personal vehicles must have winter tires (M+S or mountain snowflake symbol) in good condition.

Mainroad Contracting crews have been out treating provincial roads with brine in anticipation of accumulations of snow.

Drivers can assist maintenance crews by moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching.

For up to date road conditions on B.C. highways follow @DriveBC on Twitter or go online to http://www.DriveBC.ca.

