(Lawrence Farmers Market/Flickr)

Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Cases have been detected in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

The Sobeys grocery chain says it is pulling romaine lettuce products from its shelves out of “an abundance of caution” about E. coli contamination.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has advised people in eastern Canada to consider avoiding romaine lettuce because of an E. coli outbreak that has been linked to one death and 40 illnesses.

Cases have been detected in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

There has been no mandatory recall, but Sobeys says it temporarily halted sales of more than 300 romaine lettuce products at locations across the country on Friday as a precaution while public health officials investigate.

Sobeys Inc. has 1,500 stores in all 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Price Chopper, Thrifty Foods and Lawtons Drugs.

The Nova Scotia-based company says it is following the situation closely and will take action to protect the health of its customers.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients
Next story
Cash prizes up to $1M for handful of B.C. residents in latest Lotto draws

Just Posted

10 to 15 cm of snow expected to blanket parts of Vancouver Island

Much of Vancouver Island is forecasted to have a white Christmas Eve, Environment Canada says

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

VALLEY SENIORS: You’re not alone with Friendly Phone Service

Volunteers make sure Alberni Valley seniors have someone to talk to

Port Alberni businesses, RCMP air frustrations over crime

City brings stakeholders together to find solutions

Port Alberni mourns death of teen in tragic accident

Girl was on her way to ask about volunteering at SPCA when she died

VIDEO: Passenger breaks out into song aboard B.C. ferry

Aboard a ferry from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, passengers sang along to ‘Angels We Have Heard on High’

Seamless reinvention: Celine Dion reborn with exuberant foray into high fashion

Met Gala proved the 49-year-old performer wasn’t defeated by the events of 2016

Sweet Sicamous! Family makes gingerbread model of historic B.C. ship

With an estimated 10 hours left on the project, one of the creators says it’s nearly done

Cash prizes up to $1M for handful of B.C. residents in latest Lotto draws

Two tickets purchased in Vernon and the Kootenays won $1 million

CannabisWise program to ease consumer concerns ahead of legalization

Vancouver dispensary owner Buddha Barn said a national standard is exactly what the industry needs.

Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Cases have been detected in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Most Read