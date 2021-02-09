Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Some Canadians who applied for the Canada Emergency Response based on their gross income, instead of their net, will not have to pay the money back.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday (Feb. 9) that those who otherwise qualified for CERB but assumed due to poor communication that the income limit was based on gross, not net income, will not have to pay back the payments if they otherwise qualify.

For other Canadians who may be having trouble paying taxes this year, Trudeau said that people who received emergency benefits and made no more than $75,000 in taxable income won’t play interest until April 2022.

Trudeau faced questions about why the federal government was not just cancelling CERB clawbacks for all recipients.

“For many people who took the CERB because they needed it in the moment and then got back to work… the CERB will be taxed,” he said, adding that extremely low-income Canadians will not have to pay much in taxes regardless.

More details are expected to be announced at a press conference with federal ministers later on Tuesday monring.

More to come.

