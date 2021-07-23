Okanagan Corrections Centre. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

Okanagan Corrections Centre. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

Some inmates evacuated from Okanagan Correctional Centre due to Nk’Mip wildfire

The individuals were evacuated as a precautionary measure

As the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire continues to grow, stretching more than 6,800 hectares, the Okanagan Correctional Centre is evacuating some individuals as a precautionary measure.

BC Corrections confirmed it is in ongoing dialogue with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operation Centre regarding evacuation plans and the blaze’s growth.

READ MORE: Corrections in talks on possible evacuation of Okanagan Correctional Centre

According to BC Corrections, the individuals who were transferred were done so without incident.

“For security reasons, details of BC Corrections’ contingency plans, protocols and any further movement of individuals in custody cannot be disclosed,” stated the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

All provincial correctional centres have contingency plans with protocols to deal with wildfires and other potential emergencies, including protocols for evacuations in coordination with emergency officials.

On scene of the Nk’Mip fire on Friday are 73 BC Wildfire personnel, a combination of firefighters and an Incident Management Team.

In addition to the ground teams, there are four helicopters bucketing the fire and 15 pieces of heavy equipment. Members of local fire departments are also assisting, including the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department.

READ MORE: Highway 3 still open as other roads close for Nk’Mip Wildfire

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 spread rises, 112 more cases confirmed Friday

Just Posted

The Royal Bank of Canada, pictured here on Third Avenue in 1950, is celebrating 75 years in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY RBC ROYAL BANK)
LOOK BACK: RBC celebrates 75 years in Port Alberni

Secret Beach Campground general manager Noah Plonka takes a breather after riding laps around the new dirt pump track. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Toquaht Nation ready to welcome guests to Secret Beach Campground and Marina

Members of the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District’s emergency operations centre participate in five days of training at the end of June 2021. The training was paid for with a grant from provincial emergency preparedness funding. (PHOTO COURTESY HEATHER ZENNER, EOC)
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District EOC receives almost $39K for training, equipment

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Wayne Johnstone wins Partner with a Pro event