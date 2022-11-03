Just some of the 448 instruments and other music-related items to be auctioned by Able Auctions on Nov. 19. (Photo: ableauctions.ca)

Just some of the 448 instruments and other music-related items to be auctioned by Able Auctions on Nov. 19. (Photo: ableauctions.ca)

AUCTION

Gulf Islands resident auctioning off a ‘lifetime collection’ of musical instruments

448 items include guitars, horns, xylophones, banjos and more

It took a day to wrap up and truck out hundreds of musical instruments now stored in a Surrey warehouse ahead of an online auction.

At the seller’s house, an Able Auctions crew sorted and transported some unique and rare instruments including guitars, amps, microphones, horns, harps, banjos, drums, dulcimers, mixers, cases, xylophones — you name it, it’ll be auctioned on Nov. 19.

The “lifetime collection” is detailed in text and photos on ableauctions.ca, and it takes some time to scroll through the 448 items.

“It came from one gentleman out of his house on one of the Gulf Islands,” reported Jeremy Dodd, president of Able Auctions.

“He was buying from around the world and shipping it to this little island,” he added. “It’s quite a collection, and I imagine his shipping costs over the past 40 years were pretty high. That’s my guess, probably 40 years (of collecting the instruments).”

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

The auction company won’t name the seller, due to privacy concerns. “I imagine he wouldn’t be too hard to track down because he’s promoting it (the auction) quite a bit on his social media channels,” Dodd said.

A “preview” of all those instruments is planned Friday, Nov. 18, a day before the online auction.

The pandemic forced Able to hold all auctions online, where they’ll be forever more.

“All our auctions these days are 100 per cent online, but we have a preview day so people can view the items. It’s a COVID thing that won’t go back,” Dodd explained. “When those first public gathering restrictions were announced in March (of 2020), we basically switched the next day to 100 per cent online.”

Online is a much more efficient way of auctioning, he added.

“It’s become an online business with 100 per cent of our sales online, and it’s just so much easier to control the payment of product, the pickup of product,” Dodd said. “We now put a lot more effort into photographing and videoing products so people don’t have to attend the preview – some still do. Before the pandemic we were around 40 per cent online sales, and now we’re 100 per cent.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Democrats, Republicans in tight struggle for control of U.S. Senate, House

Just Posted

The Paradise Meadows boardwalk at Mount Washington is totally accessible to TrailRiders, allowing those with mobility issues to enjoy the beauty of the park. Photo supplied
Accessible travel guides launched for the Vancouver Island region

Representatives from Tseshaht Market and Alberni District Co-op stand beside one of the newly-installed gas pumps during a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Oct. 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Tseshaht Market partners with Co-op for fuel

Learn about pen and ink watercoloiur washes with artist Jim Sears at The Grove at Harbour Quay on Dec. 3, 2022. (THE GROVE SCREENSHOT)
ARTS AROUND: Learn pen and ink techniques with Jim Sears

Aaron Badovinac of the Port Alberni Black Sheep breaks away from the scrum with the ball during a game against Trinity Western University on Oct. 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep bounce back with rugby win