Sooke man dies when car slams into tree

A Sooke man died Tuesday afternoon after his car left the 7500-block of West Coast Road around 1:30 p.m. and hit a tree.

Ambulance paramedics conducted advanced living-saving measures for nearly half an hour to the man – the vehicle’s lone occupant at the time – but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Sooke RCMP said the man’s SUV appeared to be travelling westbound when it crossed the centre line and the opposing traffic lane before it left the road and continued down a small embankment before crashing into a tree.

“Witnesses to the collision immediately attempted lifesaving efforts to the man until they were relieved by first responders,” said Sooke RCMP Sergeant Kevin Shaw, in a statement. “I’m very grateful for the contributions and lifesaving efforts of all involved, witnesses and first responders.”

A collision analyst is working alongside the detachment to determine the cause of the crash, which is still under investigation. The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating.

Sooke RCMP is asking any witnesses who may have seen the driving behaviour of the man prior to the crash to contact 250-642-5241. He was driving a grey, mid-90s Nissan SUV.

