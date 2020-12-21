Capt. Michael Tellier accepting a donation in 2017. (Black Press Media file)

Capt. Michael Tellier accepting a donation in 2017. (Black Press Media file)

South Island air cadet instructor suspended after child pornography charge

Leadership confident no ‘former or current cadets are implicated’

A spokesperson for the air cadets program says the organization does not have “any reason to believe that any former or current cadets are implicated” in the child pornography case against a Vancouver Island instructor.

“We took immediate and decisive action and we don’t have any reason to believe that anyone connected with the cadet organization has been implicated,” said Capt. Sheryl Major, public affairs officer for the Regional Cadet Support Unit Pacific.

Central Saanich police charged Maj. Michael Ryan Tellier, 35, with one count of possession of child pornography last week. Major said the program immediately suspended Tellier following his original arrest on Sept. 30 and ordered him not to have any interactions with cadets, the program or any of its activities.

Major said the “protection, safety and well-being” of cadets is a priority. “Youth and their parents have to have confidence that the Canadian Armed Forces members that support the cadet program, whether they are on duty or off duty are held to a very high standard of conduct and performance,” she said.

Major said Tellier commanded the 89 Pacific Air Squadron in Victoria at the time of his arrest on Sept. 30. He was also the commanding officer of the 676 Kittyhawk Royal Canadian Air Cadets in North Saanich.

While Major could not offer a chronology of Tellier’s time with the North Saanich squadron, she said he “was highly involved” and “closely connected.”

RELATED: Volunteer with North Saanich cadets faces child pornography charge

“To the best of our knowledge, we don’t have any reason to believe that we had any cadets involved in this,” she said.

Major said the cadet program has many screening processes in place.

“In addition to the Canadian Armed Forces reliability screening that is required of all members, the cadet instructors, cadre officers and any adult with direct supervision, access or control of cadets is required to have an up-to-date police record check conducted by a local police agency. And they also have to provide a vulnerable sector screening, which has to be updated every five years.”

Major said all of the screenings and up-to-date records were in place when police arrested Tellier. She could not comment on Tellier’s prior service record citing privacy stipulations.

Following his arrest, police released Tellier on conditions that include not to engage in activities, volunteer work or employment that could bring them in contact with persons under the age of 18. He is due to appear in court again on Jan. 11, 2021.

“Once the civilian justice process has been completed, an administrative review will be conducted to determine whether this member is still suitable for future employment with the Canadian Armed Forces,” said Major.

“This one situation. We don’t believe there is any link between this and any other incident anywhere. We believe that parents and youth can have full confidence in everybody who is supporting the cadet organizations,” she said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Central Saanich Police Service at 250-652-4441.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

Just Posted

A Thunderbird carving by Andrew Mack commemorates Kuu-us Crisis Service’s 25th anniversary. It sits on a pedestal on the Kuu-us grounds at the corner of Johnston Road and Adelaide. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
Port Alberni crisis line sees spike in calls during COVID-19

Kuu-us Crisis Line Society provides support

This photo was taken at McLean Mill on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the end of the rail line after cleanup of the oil spill. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
McLean Mill oil spill cleanup cost exceeds $1M

City of Port Alberni turns to federal gov’t for help with the national historic site

A fire fighting helicopter refuels at the Alberni Valley Regional Airport on Sunday, June 16. TONY SHUMUK PHOTO
Alberni Valley airport committee asking for feedback

Online survey launched asking about future of regional airport

One of the trees at McLean Mill features decorations created by Mrs. Laslo’s Grade 5 class at AW Neill Elementary School. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Light up a child’s eyes with McLean Mill’s Christmas tree virtual event

Port Alberni’s heritage mill finds a way to revive annual tree lighting fundraiser

TOY RUN MAKES A DIFFERENCE Port Alberni Toy Run members delivered $1,000 of groceries from Quality Foods to the Salvation Army on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The Toy Run purchased most of the food using funds from their new teddy bear sales this year. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Toy Run makes food donation to Salvation Army

Salvation Army received $1,000 worth of groceries

Heavy snow falls as a man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on the first day of winter with up to 5cm of snow expected for Metro Vancouver and up to 20cm for other areas of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Capt. Michael Tellier accepting a donation in 2017. (Black Press Media file)
South Island air cadet instructor suspended after child pornography charge

Leadership confident no ‘former or current cadets are implicated’

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Greater Victoria and Lower Mainland (Black Press Media File)
Adverse weather, high winds dock BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Other routes including those connecting Nanaimo are also impacted

Newborn Kenneth Louie received burns along his right foot and ankle after being in care at Victoria General Hospital. His mother, Tracy Louie, says he is slowly recovering and will return back to hospital for a check up in a week. (Tracy Louie photo)
Newborn severely burned after being wrapped in hot towel at Victoria hospital

‘It was the loudest cry I’ve ever heard,’ said mom, Island Health investigating

Nanaimo’s Joseph Robichaud won $75,000 playing BC/49 this fall. (Photo submitted)
Nanaimo man wins $75,000 for the holidays playing the lotto

Joseph Robichaud matched five out of six numbers in a BC/49 draw

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Tuan Bui and Kairry Nguyen, parents of Leila Bui, speak outside the courtroom after the woman who hit their daughter in a Saanich crosswalk in 2017 was sentenced to two years in prison. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Distracted driver who hit girl in crosswalk will spend Christmas behind bars

Woman who left Saanich’s Leila Bui with catastrophic brain injuries sentenced to two years in prison

A one foot thick wide boulder of jade weighing 2,850 pounds is pictured in front of the Cariboo Jade Shop in May 2020. It was stolen on the night of Dec. 19, and police are looking for leads. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
VIDEO: Man recalls chase after 2,800-pound jade boulder stolen from Cache Creek store

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Happier days: Black Press legislature reporter Tom Fletcher talks about the outlook for 2020 with B.C. Premier John Horgan, B.C. legislature, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jen Holmwood/Premier’s Office)
Election didn’t slow down COVID-19 aid, John Horgan says

B.C. premier’s annual year-end interview with Black Press

Most Read