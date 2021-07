Fire is less than half a hectare in size

The green dot represents a fire that is under control near the Mystic Beach area. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service’s dashboard)

A fire less than half a hectare in size is under control near the Mystic Beach area, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The fire was discovered on Friday near the Juan De Fuca Provincial Park., around 10:30 a.m., according to Drive BC.

The cause is under investigation. At 4:30 p.m., wildfire officials listed the fire as under control.

