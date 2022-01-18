Saturnino de la Fuente García died Tuesday at the age of 112 years and 341 days. (Guinnessworldrecord.com photo)

Saturnino de la Fuente García died Tuesday at the age of 112 years and 341 days. (Guinnessworldrecord.com photo)

Spaniard said to be world’s oldest man dies at 112

Saturnino De la Fuente passed away at home in Leon, a city in northwest Spain, Jan. 18.

Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest man, died Tuesday at the age of 112 years and 341 days, the records agency said.

De la Fuente passed away at home in Leon, a city in northwest Spain, it said.

Guinness World Records named De la Fuente as the world’s oldest man in September, when he was 112 years and 211 days. It said he was born in the Puente Castro neighborhood of Leon on Feb. 11, 1909.

De la Fuente was a cobbler by trade and started working in a shoe factory at age 13, Spain’s state-run news agency EFE reported.

He survived the Spanish flu pandemic that broke out in 1918 and with his wife Antonina had seven daughters and one son, followed by 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, it said.

He was to be buried Wednesday at a local cemetery, EFE said.

— Associated Press

Previous story
Vehicle smashes through front glass into dance studio in Nanaimo
Next story
Alberta restaurant ordered to close after accepting dog photos instead of proof of vaccination

Just Posted

Hobie Hedquist, who blocked 34 shots, earned his fourth BCHL shutout on Saturday night over the Cowichan Valley Capitals. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up third straight win with shutout against Caps

Staffing challenges driven by Omicron cases numbers have significantly impacted the ability of Island Health to provide safe, quality care, health authority president Kathy McNeil said. (Black Press Media file photo)
Omicron-driven staffing shortages lead to service interruptions in Island Health facilities

Port Alberni Bombers forward Brett MacLean and Nanaimo Buccaneers forward Tyler Ollech eagerly wait for the puck to drop in the opening period of a game on Friday, Jan. 14. The Bombers were trailing 2-0, but came back and won 3-2 in overtime. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers get a win in first home game of 2022

Lisa George, left, and other volunteers with the Grassroots Homelessness Coalition set up the trailer and awning used in their pop-up warming centres in the spare lot beside the Port Alberni Friendship Center in early December 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY GRASSROOTS H. COALITION)
Grassroots Homelessness Coalition’s trailer ransacked, vandalized in Port Alberni