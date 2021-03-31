Goats at Seasted Stables, the Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA’s new facility devoted to the care of abused and neglected farm animals. (Photo submitted)

Goats at Seasted Stables, the Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA’s new facility devoted to the care of abused and neglected farm animals. (Photo submitted)

SPCA opens new stables for abused and neglected farm animals on the Island

Recovery and adoption barn in Nanaimo one of three SPCA facilities of its kind in B.C.

The SPCA’s new farm animal recovery and adoption barn is now open to help animals from all over Vancouver Island.

The B.C. SPCA issues a press release Wednesday, March 31, announcing the opening of the facility next to the Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA’s community animal centre. The barn will help the SPCA care for abused and neglected farm animals.

The barn has been named Seasted Stables in recognition of the Seasted Foundation “which provided generous funding for the barn and paddocks, along with a contribution towards the first year of its operation,” according to the release.

The 2,500-square-foot barn has four stalls, each with a paddock, and the grounds include an exercise space, pasture and treatment area.

“It is such a joy to see this much-needed facility on Vancouver Island become a reality,” said Leon Davis, manager of the Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA, in the release. “Seasted Stables will be an invaluable asset as we seek to protect and enhance the lives of farm animals in the region.”

The society says Nanaimo’s barn is the SPCA’s third building in B.C. devoted to caring for farm animals, along with facilities in Surrey and Kelowna.

Last year, the SPCA investigated 1,342 cases involving farm animals provincewide, including 217 on Vancouver Island.

“The Vancouver Island cruelty investigations team is really looking forward to having a dedicated B.C. SPCA facility for horses and other farm animals from our cases,” said Kaley Pugh, regional manager of cruelty investigations, in the release “It will be a huge relief for our officers to know that when there’s an animal in distress, we’ll have somewhere safe to take them for care and recovery.”

In addition to the Seasted Foundation, the project’s other major donors included the Rogers Foundation, Cliff Jackman, Judith M. Williams and Peter Lauder Oakley.

READ ALSO: B.C. SPCA’s horse-rescue program offers equine intervention

READ ALSO: Campaign to help ailing Daisy the llama launched by B.C. farm


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalsSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The barn at Seasted Stables, the Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA’s new facility devoted to the care of abused and neglected farm animals. (Photo submitted)

The barn at Seasted Stables, the Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA’s new facility devoted to the care of abused and neglected farm animals. (Photo submitted)

The barn at Seasted Stables, the Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA's new facility devoted to the care of abused and neglected farm animals. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
B.C. youth building a replica towards his future
Next story
As weather warms, better messaging needed around low outdoor COVID risk: experts

Just Posted

Jim Sears depicts the lighthouse at Peggy’s Cove, Nova Scotia in an original pen and ink drawing with a watercolour wash. See more of Sears’ work in ‘Coastal Influences’ at the Rollin Art Centre. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Coastal influences on display at Rollin Art Centre

Special on mystery bags of books

A view of the West Coast Trail near Nitinat Lake. (David Enstrom - Wikipedia Commons)
West Coast Trail to re-open to visitors in June 2021

Trail has been closed to due COVID-19

Bev Frolic of Port Alberni has lived a life of volunteerism in a number of different community organizations. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Port Alberni’s Bev Frolic lives a life of volunteerism

From Cancer Society to COVID-19 vaccines, Frolic finds volunteering a rewarding experience

Vancouver Island’s missing men featured in the Gone Boys podcast. Left to right: Ian Henry, Brandon Cairney, Desmond Peter, Kelly McLeod, Daniel MacDonnell. (Courtesy of Laura Palmer)
True crime podcast explores connection between five missing Vancouver Island men

Gone Boys is the second season of Island Crime

Deb Roberts receives her long service award from area director Lance Stephenson for 20 years of service with BC Emergency Health Services. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni paramedics honoured for service

BCEHS celebrates staff members’ combined 80 years of experience

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

A helicopter had to be used to airlift an injured hiker off Sugarloaf Mountain in Sooke Regional Park Tuesday evening. The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)
Injured hiker airlifted off Sugarloaf Mountain in Sooke Regional Park

Man taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

(File photo)
RCMP apprehend machete-wielding man after tense showdown in Parksville

Man slashed and stabbed at hood of police vehicle

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

B.C.’s fishing, hunting and ecotourism operations are mainly on Crown land, and have been shut down or struggling due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. NDP quietly ‘forgives’ Crown land rent after hikes of up to 300%

Fishing, hunting, ecotourism lodges hanging on in COVID-19

Shari O’Neill thinks mailing rebate cheques for less than $5 is wasteful and will amount to “stale cheques,” a loss of savings for ICBC customers. (Twitter/Shari O’Neill)
‘A colossal waste’: B.C. woman questions why ICBC issued $1 rebate cheque

Shari O’Neill says the corporation should credit rebates less than $5 into customer accounts

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An escort is silhouetted against a window as she poses at a downtown Vancouver apartment, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. An alliance of 25 sex worker rights groups says the Criminal Code violate sex workers’ constitutional rights to security, personal autonomy, life, liberty, free expression, free association, and equality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Criminal laws violate charter rights of sex workers, advocates say in court challenge

Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform say provisions violate sex workers’ charter rights

Ski village at Big White Ski Resort. (Contributed)
Big White mulls lease termination after large party at restaurant despite COVID-19 rules

The ski resort has fired two of its staff members

Most Read