B.C. Liberal MLA Mary Polak (front) has clashed with B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas, who chairs the legislature’s management committee. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Speaker brings report on allegations to B.C. legislature committee

Report describes Darryl Plecas’ suspicions about senior staff

B.C. legislature Speaker Darryl Plecas has prepared a 76-page report on his allegations of financial irregularities that he wants made public.

Plecas convened the Legislative Assembly Management Committee Monday, urging members to release the report so the public can understand why he arranged the suspension of clerk Craig James and sergeant at arms Gary Lenz, the two senior administrators of the B.C. legislature.

B.C. Liberal house leader Mary Polak, who has been pressing for reasons for the suspensions and received Plecas’ report Monday morning along with other committee members, called for it to be released immediately. But NDP house leader Mike Farnworth, who controls the majority of votes along with the B.C. Green Party, called for it to be discussed behind closed doors first.

RELATED: B.C. Legislature officers suspended for police investigation

RELATED: B.C. Liberals call for outside legislature audit, NDP refuses

more to come…

