Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for Greater Victoria Thursday evening. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Special air quality statement in effect for Eastern Vancouver Island

Wildfire smoke rolling through Island’s south end for up to two days: Environment Canada

Communities along the east coast of Vancouver Island are included in a “smoky skies bulletin” posted by Environment Canada Thursday night.

A special air quality statement warns that the region from Victoria to Fanny Bay is among many in southern B.C. that will be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Environment Canada says smoke concentrations have continued to drop over the last day, but smoke forecast models indicate there is potential for “intermittent long-range” wildfire smoke from the U.S. over the next 24 hours.

Victoria’s Friday morning air quality is deemed high risk – in the 7 to 10 level – by the the BC Air Quality Health Index. That index reading comes with a warning for at-risk populations to reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities. Communities north of the capital remain in the “low” range at the time of this posting but are expected to rise to “moderate” later today.

Air quality in the region is expected to improve over the next 24 hours.

READ ALSO: Washington wildfires likely cause for Greater Victoria’s smoke-filled skies

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoriawildfire smoke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gates considered at Kennedy watershed

Just Posted

Alberni’s aquatic centre remains closed as city ponders pool’s future

Council will discuss operating model for pool at Sept. 14, 2020 meeting

Gates considered at Kennedy watershed

Tofino-Ucluelet locals reflect on solutions to clean up the backroads

Illness sidelines Toy Run rider for 2020

This year’s Toy Run on Saturday, Sept. 19 will be a socially-distanced one

Alberni District Fall Fair goes virtual

Small market, raffle will take place at Fall Fair Grounds on Sept. 12

‘Locks of Love’ fence near Tofino-Ucluelet consumed with litter

Shocking display of environmental disrespect at Wally Creek.

B.C. sets single-day record with 139 new COVID-19 cases

Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400

Special air quality statement in effect for Eastern Vancouver Island

Wildfire smoke rolling through Island’s south end for up to two days: Environment Canada

Island market finally reopens more than seven months after extreme flood

COVID situation lengthened an already long renovation process

UPDATE: Crews have contained spread of fire near Nanaimo Airport

Approximately 50 firefighters battling blaze at Schnitzer Steel Canada site in Cassidy

Plastic band removed from neck of Greater Victoria sea lion

Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve

COVID-19: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort

Vancouver Island woman charged after bear trap tampered with

“Significantly habituated” bear was never caught

Sea lice counts under-reported on B.C. salmon farms: study

Industry association rejects findings over “opaque” methodology

Nightclub closures, liquor sale limits a ‘punch in the gut,’ B.C. industry group says

Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13

Most Read