Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising that temperatures in the low 30s are forecast for Sunday and Monday. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Special weather statement warns of hot days ahead on Vancouver Island

Special weather statement forecasts temperatures in the low 30s Sunday and Monday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising that the “first heat of the season” is forecast for Sunday.

The statement says daytime maximum temperatures will reach the low 30s in areas of Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Sea-to-Sky region on Sunday, July 26, and Monday.

“A ridge of high pressure will build over southern B.C. this weekend producing the highest temperatures experienced so far this summer,” the statement notes.

Environment Canada advises members of the public to stay cool and hydrated, especially during the afternoon heat, and limit outdoor activity to mornings and evenings. Loose, lightweight clothing, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses are recommended. People should try to keep their homes cool by opening windows, closing shades or blinds, using an air conditioner and preparing meals that don’t require using an oven. Children and pets should never be left unattended in parked vehicles.

The statement notes that temperatures are forecast to be lower on Tuesday.

