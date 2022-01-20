UPDATE: Spill of 30 crushed cars cleaned up on Highway 1 near Kamloops

A semi-truck lost a load of crushed cars on the Trans Canada Highway near Kamloops Thursday morning. (A&M Towing)A semi-truck lost a load of crushed cars on the Trans Canada Highway near Kamloops Thursday morning. (A&M Towing)
A semi-truck lost a load of crushed cars on the Trans Canada Highway near Kamloops Thursday morning. (A&M Towing)

UPDATE:

A large mess that closed down the Trans-Canada Highway Thursday morning has finally been cleared.

The eastbound lane of Highway 1 near Kamloops was closed at 4:30 a.m. after a truck carrying approximately 30 crushed cars spilled its load.

Nearly 12 hours later, the highway was reopened.

…………………

ORIGINAL:

A commercial truck hauling dozens of crushed cars spilled its load on Highway 1 early Thursday morning.

The eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada has been closed since approximately 4:30 a.m. and remains closed near the Petro-Canada truck stop.

A detour is in effect using Exit 388 via the off ramp on frontage, then back on Highway 1.

A&M Towing owner Mark Grant said it was quite the sight, seeing all that metal spread out over the road.

“Thirty crushed cars plus the highway truck,” Grant said.

Mario’s Towing was called in with three flatdecks and a tandem wrecker to clean up the mess.

For updates visit drivebc.ca.

READ MORE: Avalanche warning issued for Southern B.C. and Western Alberta

READ MORE: Kootenay school district becomes third in B.C. to require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Transportation

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 fifth wave continues to decline, 15 more deaths

Just Posted

Professional snowboarder Marie-France Roy, centre, listens to speakers at a solidarity for Fairy Creek rally in Tofino in June 2021. (Westerly file photo)
Police enforcement at Fairy Creek Watershed cost Canadians more than $10 million

Seaspan Ferries Corporation issued notice Thursday that its service would be reduced starting Friday (Jan. 21) as a result of strike notice being given by the Canadian Merchant Services Guild. (Seaspan Ferries)
Seaspan Ferries announces strike, service disruptions affecting Vancouver Island

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Josh Van Unen fires a shot past Nanaimo Clippers forward Kai Daniells during a powerplay opportunity on Jan. 19, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Poor start leads to Alberni Valley Bulldogs loss against Clippers

Alberni Valley artist Vittoria Doughty has transformed her art medium of choice over the years from painting to metalwork. Doughty is skilled at capturing the mood of a landscape with her precision work in metall (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Vittoria Doughty’s metalwork features in Rollin Art Centres’s ‘Meet the Artist’ series