Spill response vessels spotted at China Creek Marina

Vessel crews were conducting ‘spill drills’ in the Alberni Inlet; PAPA offered marina for the day

The Western Canada Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC) vessels were at China Creek Marina on Feb. 7, but it wasn’t for an emergency.

The vessel crews were practicing spill drills and decided to check out facilities at the marina down the Alberni Inlet.

“They were looking for a location,” said Kate Smith from the Port Alberni Port Authority, which owns and operates China Creek Marina and Campground. “We offered our China Creek location because it was located right where they were looking.”

The distinctive orange, blue and white vessels are moored at their own dock behind Harbour Quay in Port Alberni.



