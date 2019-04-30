The Spirit of British Columbia, which was damaged while trying to dock during Saturday’s heavy winds, is expected to be out of commission for 10 more days in order for welding repairs to be made to the rubbing strake on the side of the ship. (Photo courtesy Charlotte Prong Parkhill)

Spirit of BC ferry out of commission for 10 more days

The vessel was damaged on Saturday during high winds

The Spirit of British Columbia ferry, which was damaged this past weekend, is expected to be out of commission for another 10 days.

RELATED: Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing, full

The ferry, which travels between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay damaged the rubbing strake on the side of the ship — similar to a fender of a vehicle — while trying to dock during Saturday’s heavy winds.

According to Deborah Marshall, executive director of public affairs for BC Ferries, the vessel will need welding repairs but things are expected to run smoothly.

RELATED: BC Ferries cancellations continue into Monday after high winds damage vessel

Several ferries have been moved around to accommodate passengers. The Coastal Renaissance ferry was moved from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen and additional sailings have been added to the Queen of New Westminster ferry.

For current travel advisory visit bcferries.com.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
