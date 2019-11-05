Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

A firefighter in Squamish is facing two child pornography charges following an investigation by the RCMP’s Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit.

John Taavo Martin, 43, has been charged with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, Mounties said in a news release Tuesday.

The charges step from a search warrant executed on June 27, 2019, after police received information from the National Centre for Mission and Exploited Children, a non-profit organization that works to find missing children and prevent child victimization.

Martin was later arrested and has since been released on a number of conditions ahead of his next court appearance set for later this month.

It’s unclear if Martin is still a firefighter for the city. Black Press Media has reached out to the Squamish Fire Department for comment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment
Next story
Two arrested, 70 packages of drugs seized in Duncan bust

Just Posted

École Alberni wins annual elementary school wrestling tourney

Nearly 200 participants compete in four-hour whirlwind event at ADSS

Nuu-chah-nulth Nations urge government to fulfill Supreme Court decision on fishing rights

Nov. 3 marked the 10-year anniversary of Supreme Court decision

Port Alberni language pole becomes ‘spiritual journey’

Funding shortfall could prove to be saving grace for project

Flag flies to remember in Port Alberni

Remembrance Day flag raising took place in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Oct. 28

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs shut out Kings for the win

Goaltender Luke Pearson earns his second shutout of the season

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

Two arrested, 70 packages of drugs seized in Duncan bust

“Our investigators were at the right place”

A tale of heroic efforts: B.C. island residents searched tirelessly for abandoned dog Hope

Search parties on Penelakut Island extend a week before finally finding embattled dog

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Anonymous donor buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to Nanaimo charity

Cedar Sparks delivered the cookies to Loaves and Fishes on Monday night

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

Cowichan woman escapes after scary car plays ‘cat-and-mouse’, blocks

On an isolated part of Cowichan Lake Road, two women are almost trapped following a bizarre incident

Cannabis could help those struggling with PTSD, B.C. study finds

Canada has one of the highest rates of PTSD worldwide at 9.2 per cent.

Most Read