Nanaimo RCMP officers responded to a call in the 500 block of Fifth Street at 2 a.m. Saturday, where they found a 25-year-old man stabbed several times. Photo submitted

Stabbing in Nanaimo leaves one man with serious injuries

One suspect is in custody, Nanaimo RCMP said, and witnesses sought

  • Mar. 31, 2018 4:32 p.m.
  • News

A stabbing over the long weekend left one man with life-threatening injuries and a suspect in custody.

Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release that officers responded to a serious assault in the 500-block of Fifth Street at 2 a.m. Saturday and found a 25-year old man stabbed several times.

He was taken to Nanaimo General Hospital, and was believed to be facing serious, life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was located nearby and subsequently arrested; he remains in custody and will appear before a Justice of the Peace, police said.

“This investigation is ongoing, and is still in the early stages,” Sgt. Jon Stuart said in a press release. “Nanaimo detachment’s General Investigation Section is following up on the file, and will be pursuing the investigation.”

Witnesses are asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers.

