Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

Staff at Nanaimo non-profit chase after auto part thief so RCMP can make arrest

Catalytic converter was stolen from van belonging to BGC Canada Chase River

A manager and employee at a Nanaimo non-profit gave chase after a thief stole a catalytic converter from their club’s van.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, a 30-year-old prolific offender was arrested and is facing charges “after being caught red-handed” with the auto part, stolen from Chase River’s BGC Canada, formerly known as the Boys and Girls Club.

The incident happened at 6:30 a.m. Aug. 20 when BGC Canada on Cranberry Avenue reported that “once again, a catalytic converter had been sawed off one of their vans, rendering it useless to transport their young charges.”

They indicated that they were able to provide surveillance video of the crime.

“As employees were collectively feeling sorry for themselves and the kids, their manager … just happened to be looking out toward the roadway and what did she see, but a man riding a bike, who just happened to be carrying a catalytic converter,” noted the press release. “[He] looked strikingly similar to the suspect in the [surveillance] video.”

Linda Janes, manager of BGC Canada Chase River, and another employee took another vehicle and followed the suspect at a safe distance and relayed his movements to Nanaimo RCMP. Officers responded quickly, located the suspect and arrested him with the stolen item, which did turn out to be the catalytic converter that had been stolen from the BGC Canada van.

“This theft not only put the safety of the children at risk but forced the cancellation of several outings, and cost the BGC around $500 to replace the catalytic converter. What a shame,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

The man who was arrested faces charges of possession of stolen property, theft under $5,000, obstruction and breach of probation. He has since been released from custody.

