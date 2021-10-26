Citing staffing issues, Island Health has closed the outpatient lab at 307A 14 St., Courtenay. Photo by Terry Farrell

Citing staffing issues, Island Health has closed the outpatient lab at 307A 14 St., Courtenay. Photo by Terry Farrell

Staff shortages shutter third Island Health Comox Valley outpatient lab

Situation temporary, but Courtenay satellite will remain closed until staffing issues addressed

  • Oct. 26, 2021 5:00 p.m.
  • News

Already squeezed for lab services, the Comox Valley was hit with another health services blow Wednesday.

Citing staff recruiting struggles, Island Health announced the immediate (Oct. 27) closure of the satellite outpatient lab located at 307A 14 St., Courtenay.

“Recruitment of qualified lab staff is a challenge across Canada, not just in B.C. or within Island Health,” read the Oct. 26 information bulletin. “Medical laboratories across the province, including those in Island Health, are impacted by the increased demand for services due to the COVID-19 response.

“Lab staff shortages are particularly challenging in the Comox Valley at this time. Island Health is also experiencing higher demand for lab services. Volumes through the North Island Hospital – Comox Valley (NIH-CV) campus emergency department increased 35 per cent between October 2020 and October 2021, and outpatient collections increased 30 per cent at NIH-CV over the same period.”

The bulletin also stated that the St. Joseph’s and Cumberland outpatient labs that were closed in March 2020 will remain closed at this time.

Patients with standing orders for lab work will be accommodated at the NIH-CV outpatient lab. LifeLabs also has an outpatient lab in Courtenay at 1599 Cliffe Ave. that residents can use for many outpatient lab needs.

A sign on the front entrance to the lab indicates the closure was for this week only (Oct. 25-29), however, the information bulletin indicates the closure will remain in effect until Island Health has more sustainable staffing levels – an issue they are addressing.

ALSO: Island Health apologizes after nursing shortage closes hospital ER for 12 hours

Comox ValleyHealthcare

Previous story
Former B.C. teacher, kids club leader sentenced for child pornography possession
Next story
Users sweating the details, no vaccine cards required for B.C. steam rooms, saunas

Just Posted

Tootie, left, and Prince Harry are two feral kittens currently being fostered through Valley Cats — Alberni Cat Rescue. <ins>Tootie was discovered with ‘swimmer syndrome’, meaning her back legs were splayed outward. She is receiving physiotherapy three times per day and her legs are splinted to helpl build muscle to keep her legs in the correct place for walking.</ins> (PHOTO COURTESY VALLEY CATS)
More cats than cash: Port Alberni cat rescue operates on a shoestring

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features local artists. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artists showcase original artwork

City of Port Alberni councillors Deb Haggard, left, Helen Poon and Ron Corbeil accept a cheque for $300,000 from board members of the Alberni Valley Community Forest at the AVCF annual general meeting Sept. 8, 2021 at Rollin Art Centre. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
City of Port Alberni receives $300,000 from community forest

John Howitt Elementary School is located off of Tebo Avenue in Port Alberni. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
John Howitt Elementary School in Port Alberni to receive new playground