B.C. Premier John Horgan took to Twitter to condemn protesters who entered Salmon Arm schools on Sept. 17. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

B.C. Premier John Horgan took to Twitter to condemn protesters who entered Salmon Arm schools on Sept. 17. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

‘Stay away from children!’: Premier denounces protesters who entered Salmon Arm schools

John Horgan said there’s no justification for the actions of the protesters in a Sept. 18 tweet

“There is simply no justification for these actions.”

That’s what B.C. premier John Horgan had to say to the protesters who entered Salmon Arm schools yesterday, Sept. 17.

He shared his views in a Sept. 18 tweet.

“You’d think we wouldn’t need to say this but – stay away from children!” wrote Horgan.

School District 83 superintendent Donna Kriger said the protesters behaviour was “unacceptable” in an email yesterday. She said Salmon Arm schools were placed under a hold and secure Sept. 17 after protesters against masks and vaccinations entered school facilities in and around Salmon Arm.

Starting Monday, Sept. 20, Kriger said doors to all schools will remain locked and parents/guardians/caregivers will need to notify a school office if they require access.

Read more: ‘Unacceptable’: Protesters enter Salmon Arm schools, forcing hold and secure procedures

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Follow Zachary on Twitter @roman_reports

Breaking News

Previous story
‘Unacceptable’: Protesters enter Shuswap schools, forcing lockdowns
Next story
Vancouver Island man aims to set new Guinness World Records standard for burpees

Just Posted

Concern over the closure of the Woodward’s lunch counter led the museum to commission Margo Thom to photograph the area in February 1993. It is believed that the lunch counter was little changed since the store was built in the late 1940s. A standing sign to the right foreground states, “Woodward’s Restaurants will close permanently on Saturday, Feb. 27, 1993. Thank you for your loyal patronage.” This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN13262 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Lunch at Woodward’s in Port Alberni

‘Road flooded’ signs in the 3500-block of Fourth Avenue caution drivers who are trying to get around in heavy rain on Sept. 17, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Heavy rain causes flooding, road closures in Port Alberni

A nurse prepares a vaccine dose at an immunization clinic for long-term care workers in Nanaimo. (Island Health photo)
Vancouver Island breaks record for COVID-19 cases

Courtenay-Alberni candidates participate in an all-candidates meeting hosted by the North Island Students Union. (SCREENSHOT)
Courtenay-Alberni candidates pledge to ease students’ financial, housing worries