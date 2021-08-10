Still no suspects in violent robbery at ice cream shop in Penticton

Many local RCMP resources have been assigned to investigate this serious incident, says police

Penticton RCMP is now releasing information about a violent robbery at Ogo’s Ice Cream, that left a 70-year-old woman severely beaten early on the morning of Aug. 4.

At approximately 6:20 a.m., Penticton RCMP responded to a report of an assault and robbery at the “Ogo’s” ice cream shop at 166 Main Street, said Const. James Grandy in a press release.

The 70-year-old business owner was prepping the store early in the morning when two unidentified men entered the store. Both men approached the victim, demanding she open the cash register. In the process of the robbery, one of the men assaulted her with a weapon.

Both men took the entire cash register, along with other food items, stated Const. Grandy.

Multiple police officers arrived along with police dog services, the general investigative team, forensic identification services, and other units.

The suspects were not located.

The first man is described as wearing a black mask, grey hoodie sweater, grey sweat pants and white high-top runners. The second man was described as wearing a black mask and black sweatshirt.

The victim was treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

“Many local RCMP resources have been assigned to investigate this serious incident. There was heavy pedestrian traffic at the time, and encourage anyone who may have seen, heard, or captured on video anything which may be related, to contact us directly,” said Grandy, spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

In the meantime, Tickleberry’s, the Peach ice cream shop and Lickity Splitz is donating the proceeds of waffle cone sales to Ogo’s while they are closed to help out the owner in this difficult time.

