A documentary called Tsunami 11th Relative will be shown in various North Island communities this spring. Photo courtesy Strathcona Regional District

Strathcona Regional District screening tsunami documentary in North Island communities

Film part of tsunami emergency preparedness info nights

A documentary film covering First Nations history and stories about earthquakes and tsunamis on Vancouver Island will be screened in communities around the Strathcona Regional District this spring.

The SRD is inviting residents to an evening about emergency preparedness and tsunamis, which will include a free screening of the documentary film “Tsunami 11th Relative.”

The documentary covers First Nations history and stories about earthquakes and tsunamis on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. Ten different Vancouver Island communities will have the opportunity to view the Tsunami 11th Relative documentary throughout Tsunami Preparedness Week in April and Emergency Preparedness Week in May.

“The Tsunami 11th Relative documentary gathered some Indigenous knowledge of tsunamis on the west coast of Vancouver Island,” said SRD Chair Mark Baker. “I hope many people come to watch the Tsunami 11th Relative to learn about the rich history of tsunamis on the west coast, and how science and Indigenous knowledge can work together to make our communities safer.”

This film tour was made possible through funding from the SRD’s regional grant Disaster Risk Reduction / Climate Adaptation funding stream.

“As project leader of the tsunami documentary, I learned how urgent it is to record our traditional stories as our elders are passing on. We lost three Elders during the production of this documentary” said Pieter Romer, Indigenous Community Liaison with Ocean Networks Canada who is also the producer, director and writer of this documentary.

“I also learned from Nuu-chah-nulth artist, Tim Paul, who was taught by his grandmother, that sky, sun, moon, mountains, rivers, lakes, land, sea, wind and stars are all our relatives. Earthquake and Tsunami is our 11th relative which is intended to teach humility – remind us of our place in this world and that we are the very smallest part of this universe.”

Showings are:

– Friday, April 14: Port Alberni, Echo Centre, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

– Saturday, April 15: Port Alice, Community Centre, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

– Sunday, April 16: Quatsino, Bergh Cove Organic School, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

– Tuesday, May 2: Kyuquot, School Gymnasium, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

– Wednesday, May 3: Oclucje, Upstairs Band Office, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

– Thursday, May 4: Zeballos, Community Centre, 12 – 1:30 p.m. or 6:30 – 8 p.m.

– Friday, May 5: Campbell River, Tidemark Theatre, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

– Saturday, May 6: Tsa’xana, House of Unity, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

– Saturday, May 6: Gold River, Community Hall, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

– Sunday, May 7: Tahsis, Tahsis Recreation Centre, 2 – 3:30 p.m. or 6 – 7:30 p.m.

For more information about SRD’s regional emergency volunteer program and how to better prepare your family for a tsunami event please visit www.srd.ca/emergency-preparedness.

