Gusts could reach up to 90 km/hr

A cold front is bringing strong westerly winds with gusts up to 90 kilometres an hour to the Greater Victoria region.

In a special weather statement issued Sunday morning, Environment Canada said that the gusts would ease up by midday.

The agency warned people to be on alert for loose objects or tree branches, and noted that damage to buildings could occur.

