The BC Hydro outage map as it looked at 8 a.m. Nov. 5. (BC Hydro)

The BC Hydro outage map as it looked at 8 a.m. Nov. 5. (BC Hydro)

Strong wind, heavy rain knock out power to tens of thousands in B.C.

BC Hydro reports as of 4 a.m., nearly 175,000 customers without electricity on the southwest coast

Tens of thousands of BC Hydro customers are in the dark after fierce storms with strong winds toppled trees and brought down power lines in the southern part of the province.

The utility says as of 4 a.m., nearly 175,000 customers were without electricity on Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, the Sunshine Coast and the Lower Mainland.

The hardest hit areas included Surrey, Victoria, Nanaimo, Qualicum and Parksville.

The company says trees and branches already weakened by the drought this summer have been knocked down by the wind.

Crews have been working throughout the night to repair damaged power lines, hydro poles and other equipment in order to restore electricity to all customers.

Environment Canada had issued wind warnings Friday evening, forecasting gusts of up to 90 km/h, but those were lifted overnight.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Heavy rain, snow, ease drought in some B.C. areas as forecasters watch rising rivers

power outagesStorm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indigenous leaders from B.C. take international stage for a climate policy pitch
Next story
Most Canadians turn clocks back one hour this weekend

Just Posted

Lloyd Kelly of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 mans the poppy table at Walmart on Tuesday, Nov. 1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Remembrance Day ceremony returns to Glenwood Centre in Port Alberni

Dave Reid is a hydrologist and geomorphologist based in Port Alberni, B.C. (PHOTO COURTESY DAVE REID)
Port Alberni hydrologist delves into key features of Island’s rivers for special talk

Members of Cowichan Search and Rescue and RCMP work to transport residents to higher ground during November 2021 flooding in the Duncan area. The 845 mm of rain Victoria sees annually is well below many other parts of the Island, including Tahsis (4,261 mm) and Port Renfrew (3,455 mm). (Black Press Media file photo)
Islanders brace for rainy November

Representatives from Tseshaht Market and Alberni District Co-op stand beside one of the newly-installed gas pumps during a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Oct. 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Tseshaht Market partners with Co-op for fuel

Pop-up banner image