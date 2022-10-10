A man jumps on a skimboard while riding on tidal pools at Spanish Banks as smoke from wildfires burning in B.C. and in the U.S. hangs over the downtown core, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man jumps on a skimboard while riding on tidal pools at Spanish Banks as smoke from wildfires burning in B.C. and in the U.S. hangs over the downtown core, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Strong winds set for B.C. as tree branches weakened by ongoing drought

Conditions ‘may give rise to injuries, damages, or power outages,’ Environment Canada says

After several days of unseasonably sunny weather, it appears that strong winds are on the horizon across much of B.C. for Monday afternoon (Oct. 10).

In a special weather statement issued the same day, Environment Canada warned British Columbians that wind gusts up to 70 kilometres per hour could cause drought-weakened tree branches to break.

“These may give rise to injuries, damages, or power outages,” the notice reads.

The windy weather is forecast ahead of a cold front that is set to pass over southwest B.C., causing winds to shift west or northwest near noon. Areas impacted include almost all of Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland and the Interior.

Conditions will ease tonight as the front exits the province, the national weather agency said.

The Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast and West Vancouver Island areas are experiencing Level 5 drought conditions — the most severe in the province’s classification scale. Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of rain in a few communities in northern B.C., but weather is set to remain hot and dry in the majority of the province.

READ MORE: Historic drought behind B.C. wildfires, salmon die-off could continue, experts say

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Rambo-themed carving unveiled at 40th anniversary celebration in Hope
Next story
5 things to know as the Emergencies Act public inquiry gets underway

Just Posted

Two fires burning on Spur No. 10 south of Port Alberni Oct. 10, 2022 are marked on a BC Wildfire map. (SCREENSHOT/ BC WILDFIRE DASHBOARD)
Fire crews, helicopters battle pair of small wildfires south of Port Alberni

Donna James’s great-granddaughter, Ella Webber, hands Donna a fire extinguisher to put out the candles on her 90th birthday cake, at a party at McLean Mill National Historic Site.. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
SCENE AND HEARD: Birthday party a complete surprise for Port Alberni woman

Trevor Michalchuk and Lily Eggert with VIUs Mass Specmobile designed to measure air quality and greenhouse gases. (PHOTO COURTESY DR. NICK DAVEY, VIU)
Vancouver Island University researchers measuring methane at Alberni Valley’s landfill

Members of the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock accept a cheque for $5,000 from Alberni Auto Group and Beaver Creek Home Center representatives on Friday, Sept. 30 during the tour’s stop in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni-born Tour de Rock rider raises thousands in Port Alberni fundraisers