Structural work finished on Story Tower in Port Alberni

New artwork to be added in the next few months

Workers take down the scaffolding around the Harbour Quay Story Tower on April 6, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Work is progressing on the Story Tower at Harbour Quay.

Workers could be spotted taking down the plastic covering and the scaffolding surrounding the former clock tower on April 6, 2022.

Rob Dickinson, the City of Port Alberni’s manager of engineering, says that the structural work on the tower is complete. The contractor, Bowerman Excavating, is “tidying up” the work site to make it safe for the public. Fencing around the structure is expected to come down within the next few days.

The clocks on the tower will be replaced by Tseshaht First Nation artwork, which is still being fabricated. Dickinson said the tower will be closed down again in the coming months for installation of the artwork, which should only take a few days. An opening ceremony will then be scheduled.

