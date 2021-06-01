The green alligator pictured was stolen from a memorial in Victoria West that was made to honour the 215 Indigenous children found in an unmarked, mass grave at the site of a former B.C. residential school. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Stuffed animal stolen from Vancouver Island memorial for residential school victims

Police have a suspect in case, replace stuffed animal and add toys to memorial

Officers are seeking information and witnesses after a stuffed animal was stolen from a Victoria memorial honouring the 215 Indigenous children found in an unmarked, mass grave at the site of a former Kamloops residential school.

Police got a report just before 7 p.m. on Monday from a woman saying a large, stuffed green alligator had been stolen from the memorial she set up outside her Victoria West home, in the 200-block of Russell Street.

READ: B.C. Legislative Assembly apologizes for removing memorial for the unmarked 215

Police released a description of a suspect in the case. He was described as a 20 to 30-year-old Caucasian man, 5’8” tall with a heavy build, wearing a grey vest, green camouflage shorts and a backpack. Officers are looking to identify the suspect and return the stuffed animal.

Victoria police officers purchased a new stuffed animal and children’s toys to replace what was stolen from the woman’s memorial.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Victoria vigil honours Indigenous children buried at Kamloops residential school

