(Vancouver Police Department)

Stun grenade deployed in Vancouver takedown of suspect allegedly seen holding rifle

Const. Tania Visintin said the man arrested wasn’t an active shooter

A man was arrested Friday morning on a busy Vancouver street after police received reports of the suspect holding what appeared to be a rifle.

Officers were called to Main Street and East 1st Avenue at around 9:30 a.m., confirmed Const. Tania Visintin.

“This wasn’t an active shooter,” Visintin said. “After gathering more police resources, officers deployed a ‘flash bang,’ which is a distraction technique.”

Witnesses near the scene saw the dramatic takedown, which involved more than a dozen officers.

Passerby Richard Wittstock said he was “shocked” to see the sidewalk explosion and a team of police apprehend the suspect.

No one was harmed prior to or during the arrest, said Visintin.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.


