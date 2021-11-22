The Alberni-Clayoquot Recycling Depot is located on Third Avenue in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Styrofoam and glass recycling temporarily suspended in Port Alberni

Recycle BC unable to collect glass and styrofoam due to flooding

Due to flooding across the province, Recycle BC will temporarily stop collecting glass and styrofoam.

This means that the Recycling Depot on Third Avenue and the Alberni Valley Landfill will no longer be collecting these items, and in other communities, collection of these items from curbside and multi-family homes will be temporarily suspended. Glass and styrofoam are not collected in curbside recycling in the Alberni Valley.

A press release from Recycle BC notes that transportation corridors are currently compromised due to road closures and Recycle BC’s main primary glass end market is currently under water.

“If possible, please hold on to your glass and foam packaging and set out or drop off later, once collection of these materials resumes,” said Recycle BC.

“At this time, we will continue to collect and receive paper, cardboard, containers and soft plastics – materials that can be baled and stored at receiving facilities in a more compact manner. Managing materials responsibly continues to be a priority for us. We will work with all partners to ensure we handle all materials as effectively as possible during this emergency.”

The length of the suspension is currently unknown.

