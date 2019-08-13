Sun-soaked Cowichan River tubers pelted with rocks

Police take man into custody after woman receives minor injuries in incident near Duncan

Chucking rocks at sticks floating by in the river has been an acceptable pastime for generations.

But when you substitute those sticks for people? Not so much.

A man was arrested near Duncan over the B.C. Day long weekend after reports of someone tossing stones at tubers floating by on the Cowichan River.

Officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment responded to reports of multiple potential assaults occurring on the river near Indian Road on Aug. 4 at 6:10 p.m. At least one woman sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Police said a 23-year-old Duncan man matching the description was located exiting the Cowichan River in the area of the reported assaults with the help of information from bystanders, soon after initial reports were received.

The suspect has yet to appear in court and the file is still under investigation.

The RCMP are requesting that anyone who witnessed the offences, or who may have been assaulted themselves, contact Const. Richard Pozniak at 250-748-5522.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP also responded to reports of another assault that may have involved a weapon on Aug. 12 in the Cliffs Road area. The alleged weapon was never located.

A 41-year-old woman from Duncan was taken into custody at the scene and will appear in court at a later date.

The matter is still under investigation, and the public is not believed to be at risk, according to police.