Sunday ferry breakdown means cancelled sailings to and from Nanaimo

A Sunday morning breakdown means the Queen of Alberni won’t sail today.
BC Ferries advised in a service notice Sunday, Oct. 18, that the vessel is “experiencing a problem with the controllable pitch propellor.”
The scheduled 12:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. sailings from Nanaimo’s Duke Point have been cancelled, as have the 10:15 a.m., 3:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen.
“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations,” noted BC Ferries.
