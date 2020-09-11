(File photo)

Sun’s out, guns out: RCMP arrest man following disturbance in Errington

Search warrant yields illicit drugs, cash and several replica firearms

A 35-year-old man was arrested after police received a report from Errington of a firearm being pointed in a threatening manner.

Oceanside RCMP spokesman Jesse Foreman said police responded to a disturbance on Smithers Road on Sept. 3, at approximately 6 p.m. As a result of the allegation, a suspect was apprehended at his residence and during the arrest, officers witnessed items in plain view that led them to believe there were illegal items within the home.

READ MORE: Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Thieves nab items from vehicles at provincial parks

A search warrant was drafted and judicially approved in order to search the residence further. Police said the search yielded a moderate amount of illicit drugs, cash and several replica firearms.

The suspect was later released from custody on several conditions and will make his first appearance in provincial court in November.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CrimeParksvillePolicequalicum beach

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$30M plan announced to make Bamfield Road safer
Next story
Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check investigation faces 3rd lawsuit

Just Posted

$30M plan announced to make Bamfield Road safer

Gov’t announcement comes as first anniversary of UVic student deaths approaches

Alberni’s aquatic centre remains closed as city ponders pool’s future

Council will discuss operating model for pool at Sept. 14, 2020 meeting

Gates considered at Kennedy watershed

Tofino-Ucluelet locals reflect on solutions to clean up the backroads

Illness sidelines Toy Run rider for 2020

This year’s Toy Run on Saturday, Sept. 19 will be a socially-distanced one

Alberni District Fall Fair goes virtual

Small market, raffle will take place at Fall Fair Grounds on Sept. 12

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

Sun’s out, guns out: RCMP arrest man following disturbance in Errington

Search warrant yields illicit drugs, cash and several replica firearms

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check investigation faces 3rd lawsuit

Lawsuit calls the actions of Const. Lacey Browning and the RCMP reckless, arrogant, high-handed and abusive

Two B.C. Kittens in need medical support after falling from highrises

BC SPCA starts fundraising for kittens in Victoria and Vancouver

B.C. suspends some old-growth logging, consults communities

‘Deferral areas’ total 3,350 square km of forest

Check out Canadian Evergreen, a new cannabis publication for adults

Canadian Evergreen is a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers

B.C. gang leader Jamie Bacon sentenced to 18 years in Surrey Six case

Families of the victims shed tears as Justice Kathleen Ker of the B.C. Supreme Court delivered the sentence

B.C. businesses owe $6.2 billion in deferred provincial tax payments

Student loan repayment, hotel tax among bills due in September

Vancouver Island woman reunited with beloved teddy bear nearly 20 years later

Furry friend discovered at Parksville’s SOS Thrift Shop

Most Read