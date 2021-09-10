RCMP are looking for witnesses of a robbery at the north-end Save-On-Foods after store employees were threatened with a knife and a pipe earlier this week. (News Bulletin file photo)

RCMP are looking for witnesses of a robbery at the north-end Save-On-Foods after store employees were threatened with a knife and a pipe earlier this week. (News Bulletin file photo)

Supermarket robbers threaten staff with knife and pipe in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP arrest female suspect, looking for male suspect

RCMP arrested one suspect and are looking for another after a robbery at a north Nanaimo supermarket earlier this week.

The incident happened Sept. 7 at about 7:20 p.m. at the Save-On-Foods at Woodgrove Centre, noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

“Two suspects had fled after threatening staff with a knife and a pipe. Staff had attempted to reclaim items stolen from the store by the suspects when they were threatened,” noted the release.

Const. Simon Gallimore, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said a “quick, coordinated response” by RCMP resulted in the arrest of a female suspect.

A male suspect, described as being short with red hair, was seen riding a red mountain bike and was observed wielding the pipe in a threatening manner toward two store staff members on the median on the old Island Highway in front of the supermarket.

Charges have not yet been approved against the female suspect, who remains in custody, noted the release.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident along the old Island Highway near Save-On-Foods, or who may have dash cam footage from around the time of the incident, is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2021-33903.

READ ALSO: Man arrested after stealing items, waving knife at store employee in Nanaimo


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Previous story
UPDATE: Ferry between Campbell River and Quadra Island resumes service

Just Posted

The 2021 Valley Vonka bars have been a hot commodity this month: the bars will have likely sold out by Sept. 11, 2021, just 11 days after they were launched. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Valley Vonka bars almost sold out in Port Alberni

A painting titled “Quiet Stream” by Cynthia Bonesky. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Fall exhibit opens at Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery

The Elections Canada office in Port Alberni is located at the Alberni Mall on Johnston Road, between Anytime Fitness and The Brick. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ELECTION 2021: How to vote in Port Alberni

Family, friends and supporters gathered for a quiet memorial behind the Port Alberni Friendship Center on Sept. 1, 2021 to remember Russell Seeber, whose life ended tragically at the same location a few days earlier. A cross has been erected as a physical memorial. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Friends, family remember Port Alberni’s Russell Seeber as ‘lost soul,’ ‘helpful man’