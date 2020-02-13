The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa on January 16, 2020. The Supreme Court of Canada will revisit the decisions of courts in British Columbia and Ontario that said the federal law allowing prolonged solitary confinement in prison was unconstitutional. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Supreme Court of Canada to hear appeals on solitary confinement

The Supreme Court also said it would hear cross-appeals from civil liberties group

The Supreme Court of Canada will revisit the decisions of courts in British Columbia and Ontario that said the federal law allowing prolonged solitary confinement in prison was unconstitutional.

In a pair of rulings today, the high court agreed to jointly hear the federal government’s challenges of the provincial appeal-court decisions.

The Supreme Court also said it would hear cross-appeals from civil liberties groups in each case that argue the provincial decisions didn’t go far enough.

Although it contested the appeal-court decisions, the federal government brought in new legislation it said would end the practice of segregating prisoners who pose risks to security or themselves.

Human-rights organizations have criticized the changes as a cosmetic rebranding with insufficient safeguards.

As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reasons today for agreeing to hear the cases.

The Canadian Press

