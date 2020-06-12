Supreme Court of Canada (The Canadian Press)

Supreme Court sides with B.C.’s francophone school board over education rights

The dispute has lasted years

The Supreme Court of Canada has sided with British Columbia’s francophone school board — at least in part — in a dispute over French-language education in the province.

The case began years ago when the board, Conseil scolaire francophone de la Colombie-Britannique, and the parents of students alleged the province had breached a Charter of Rights and Freedoms provision guaranteeing minority-language education.

They sought orders requiring the province to change how it funds French-language education, immediately fix problems with inadequate facilities in a number of communities and provide compensation for its failure to provide proper funding.

After a long trial, the school board and parents won a partial victory, including an award for charter damages arising from unpaid transportation costs.

However, they appealed the ruling on various points, but mainly the conclusion they were not entitled to the approximately $300 million in educational capital projects they had requested.

The B.C. Court of Appeal dismissed the challenge and allowed the province’s cross-appeal, saying the trial judge should not have awarded the transportation costs given the traditional principle of government immunity.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. football star found dead in Regina lake had sought help at hospital twice, called 911
Next story
Government trying to escape game of ‘catch up’ on dirty money: inquiry hears

Just Posted

Port Alberni city council approves temporary expansion of sidewalk patios

Permits will help businesses with physical distancing rules

Island region one of three granted small-scale slaughter licensing status

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District farmers can now apply for abattoir licence

Shooting victim Chantel Moore remembered as ‘the sweetest soul’

Funeral held for young Vancouver Island Indigenous woman shot by police in northern N.B.

PROGRESS 2020: A vision for Port Alberni’s regional airport

As interest builds from aviation companies, ACRD focuses on what it wants at the airport

PROGRESS 2020: San Group’s Sangheras bank on technology in Port Alberni sawmill operations

Company focuses on state-of-the-art machinery for its expanding operations

B.C. reports 16 COVID-19 cases, total active down to 187

New guidance for restaurants as they add capacity

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

B.C. campers disgruntled by full rates being charged for half-capacity double campsites

B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Pilot project pitched to governments for pandemic recovery

Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

B.C. Black-based group starts COVID-19 fund, urges officials to collect race-based data

Health care data from the pandemic has largely not included race

Cross-Canada group calls for reopening of travel, tourism

B.C.’s summer restart still faces COVID-19 obstacles

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

VIDEO: Alert Bay pharmacist’s daughter invents automated device to prevent overdose deaths

The project was a finalist in the Youth Innovation Showcase

Most Read