Kelowna General Hospital. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Kelowna General Hospital. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Surgeries bumped in Kelowna due to spike in COVID patients amid outbreak

‘Our hospital is swamped with COVID patients, almost entirely unvaccinated’

Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) is postponing some elective surgeries as Interior Health works to manage capacity due to the recent Central Okanagan COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement to Black Press Media, Interior Health said the hospital is currently supporting a higher number of COVID-19 positive patients.

“The majority of people in hospital with COVID-19 are young adults who are not fully immunized,” said the health authority.

Dr. Gareth Eeson, a surgical oncologist at KGH, said in a tweet on Monday that one of his patients had a Whipple procedure cancelled. A Whipple procedure is a complex surgery to remove parts of the pancreas, small intestine and gallbladder.

“Our hospital is swamped with COVID patients, almost entirely unvaccinated,” Eeson wrote.

Interior Health did not give specifics as to the number of patients hospitalized with COVID at KGH, the BC Centre for Disease Control’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that 27 people in the B.C. Interior were in hospital as of Aug. 9, of whom 10 were in critical care.

The Interior, specifically the Central Okanagan, has led the province’s daily COVID-19 case counts for the last few weeks, leading to increased health restrictions for the area. As of Aug. 9, 1,755 cases in Interior Health remain active.

“Everyone is encouraged to get immunized against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their community, and the health-care system,” stated Interior Health.

READ MORE: Bars, nightclubs ordered to close as Central Okanagan COVID-19 cases surge

READ MORE: Dr. Bonnie Henry, Adrian Dix to host COVID-19 townhall for Interior Health

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaOkanagan

Previous story
First Nations teen set to block destructive tourists from Tofino-Ucluelet wilderness area
Next story
Company ‘shocked’ by Ottawa’s decision on proposed coal mine in southwestern Alberta

Just Posted

Passengers wave as they cruise around Harbour Quay as part of the Thunder in the Valley Charity Cruise on Aug. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Cars cruise through Port Alberni for charity

North Island College’s new Computer Information Systems certificate begins this fall. Learn more at www.nic.bc.ca/stem. Photo supplied
North Island College expanding access to computer information systems certificate

Victoria Quay offers a short walking path along Port Alberni’s waterfront. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni forges ahead with public engagement on $7.2M quay-to-quay project

Mike Surrell of Lady Rose Marine Services purchased the MV Tenaka from BC Ferries in 2016 to add a second vessel to his passenger and freight service in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
End of an era for Vancouver Island as Lady Rose Marine Services announces closing