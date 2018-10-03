Surrey Board of Trade wants elections reform referendum postponed

Board’s members want to have more time to study impacts

The Surrey Board of Trade is calling on the provincial government to put the brakes on the elections reform referendum so its members can have more time to study its impacts.

“Our members who participated in our survey on electoral reform made it very clear that they would prefer to have more time to study the various options,” Anita Huberman, CEO of the board, stated in a press release Tuesday, shortly after the amendment act was tabled in the BC Legislature in Victoria.

The board “represents over 6,000 business contacts represented by 2,600 business members,” she noted.

The province is set to have a referendum by mail, from Oct. 22 to Nov. 30, on what voting system should be used for provincial elections and registered voters are expected to receive voting packages in the mail from Election BC between Oct. 22 and Nov. 2.

READ ALSO: NDP would ask B.C. to confirm new electoral reform choice in 2nd referendum

The referendum will ask voters if B.C. should stick with the current “first past the post” system or move to proportional representation, and if proportional representation, should it be dual member, mixed member or rural urban. More information can be found on the Elections BC website under “What are we voting on?”

“We also implemented a survey to those who participated in a very informative Surrey Board of Trade Hot Topic Dialogue,” Huberman said, “and they are still asking for more time. Simply put, many don’t understand the various options and their implications or economic benefits.”

Huberman said many respondents to both surveys “strongly asked” for the referendum to be postponed because they want clear examples of what each option looks like.

“Being told that an option will have so many MLAs or another option will transfer votes does not provide a concise or tangible example that would be useful for those trying to figure it all out.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Port Alberni installs ‘sharps’ containers for needle disposal

Just Posted

PAC RIM ACTIVE: A lament for a favourite pastime

Autumn Chanterelles getting harder to find

Port Alberni installs ‘sharps’ containers for needle disposal

New boxes are locked and secured

EJ Dunn Elementary School installs new playground

The Port Alberni school has been without a play space for years

ELECTION 2018: Ron Paulson runs for re-election as Port Alberni city councillor

Paulson believes in the Alberni Valley and its people

ELECTION 2018: Candidates get a chance to share their concerns

Upcoming all-candidates’ meetings in the Alberni Valley

Port Alberni celebrates Punjabi culture

Cultural event raised $5,000 for the Bread of Life

Surrey Board of Trade wants elections reform referendum postponed

Board’s members want to have more time to study impacts

Feds restarting Indigenous talks over pipeline, won’t appeal court decision

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion plans to triple capacity of the existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby

Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser he had called credible witness

It marked the sharpest criticism by Trump of Christine Blasey Ford since she came forward publicly with the allegation last month

Health groups warn against vaping advertising in Ontario

Advocates say many vaping products are made by tobacco companies and contain nicotine, and their flavours and packaging imitate candy

Horror difficult to erase for Indonesians as toll tops 1,400

The official death toll increased to 1,407 on Wednesday, with thousands injured and more than 70,000 displaced

One year after Weinstein, Hollywood is still soul-searching

The #MeToo movement has gone far beyond the movies, but Hollywood remains ground zero in a cultural eruption

B.C. man fighting to keep two pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

Trial of BC father charged in deaths of daughters to be held in Vancouver

Aubrey, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6, found dead on Christmas Day in father Andrew Berry’s apartment in Victoria

Most Read