Survey asks groups how federal COVID-19 support programs and benefits are working

They want to know who is falling through the cracks trying to access EI, CERB, or other benefits

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in front of his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. (Justin Tang/ THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Groups working with vulnerable populations are being asked to offer feedback on how federal benefit programs to counter impacts of the COVID-19 crisis are actually working.

They want to know if anyone is falling through the cracks while trying to access support from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, Canada Child Benefit, EI, and other COVID-19 relief measures.

Group leaders in Chilliwack and beyond have until the end of the day on April 17, 2020 to take the survey.

Cindy Waters, executive director of Chilliwack Bowls of Hope, got the word out about the urgent need to fill out the survey through the Chilliwack Healthy Community network.

“Any groups who can provide feedback should take the survey so the government can see where there are cracks in the system,” Waters said.

Prosper Canada is collecting the info, and advocating for the federal government to expand investment in community tax filing, benefit navigation and financial counselling supports to help vulnerable Canadians across Canada to weather this crisis.

“Timely feedback from frontline organizations like yours on the barriers vulnerable Canadians are experiencing can help the government to make the right decision,” according to the Prosper Canada post about the survey.

The federal government is seeking feedback on barriers people are experiencing in applying for relief measures.

”This is an important opportunity to communicate to policy-makers the many barriers vulnerable people experience accessing income benefits from your direct experience as service providers,” said the Prosper Canada rep. “Your responses will likely have a direct influence on imminent federal community investment decisions with respect to additional support to connect vulnerable Canadians to these benefits.”

There are eight questions, and it takes about five minutes to complete the survey, and it must be completed before April 17, 5 p.m. PT

READ MORE: Feds unveiled support in March with CERB

READ MORE: Businesses advised to prepare for getting COVID assistance

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusfederal government