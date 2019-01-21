The suspect is described as a Caucasian man between the ages of 30-40 with a slim build and he was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, a tuque, gloves and blue jeans. Photo submitted

Suspect allegedly armed with handgun robs Island gas station

Incident occurred Sunday night in Nanaimo

Police are searching for the suspect of an alleged armed robbery that occurred yesterday in Nanaimo’s north end.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday, a man entered the Gas N’ Go gas station on Turner Road and Uplands Drive, produced a handgun and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said the suspect is still on the loose. He said following the incident, officers managed to track the suspect, but lost him at Oliver Road.

No one was hurt during the incident, according to O’Brien.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man between the ages of 30-40 with a slim build and he was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, a tuque, gloves and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

