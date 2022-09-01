Victoria police arrested a man after another man was stabbed Aug. 31. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police arrested a man after another man was stabbed Aug. 31. (Black Press Media file photo)

Suspect arrested in Victoria after man stabbed in the chest by stranger

Victim suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound, suspect tasered before arrest

Police are seeking video of an attack after one man was stabbed in the chest in Victoria Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of Rock Bay Avenue and Gorge Road East just after 2 p.m. on Aug. 31. The victim said he was outside his home when a stranger approached and demanded a cigarette.

When the homeowner said no to the man, the stranger stabbed him in the chest, police said. The man said he fled as the stranger followed him, but told officers the attacker then fled after a witness across the street yelled that they were on the phone with police.

The victim received a non-life-threatening stab wound to the chest and other injuries.

Officers found a man matching the suspect’s description nearby a short time later and after they “verbally challenged” him, VicPD said the suspect turned toward police while showing a knife.

Police said the man raised the knife above his head and yelled at officers before one drew his pistol on the man and another tasered the suspect. The man dropped the knife after being tasered and was arrested. Police also seized the knife.

The suspect was taken to hospital for evaluation, which VicPD said is standard practice when a taser is deployed. He was treated and transported to police cells where he’s being held for court on Thursday morning.

VicPD is seeking video of the event after several people appeared to record the incident on their phones. Police say the victim was able to take a photograph of the man, but the department did not release a photo.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Langford vet clinic closing ER services due to staff shortages

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Obstruction now a major focus in Trump documents probe
Next story
Health Canada approves Moderna’s Omicron booster vaccine

Just Posted

Artists will paint at Sproat Lake Provincial Park for the 10th annual Alberni Valley Paint Out. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Artists will paint plein air at 10th annual Alberni Valley Paint Out

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: New event at men’s club draws a crowd

The Rollin Art Centre is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre readies for fall

A black bear spotted on Fawn Rd. Sept. 12, 2020. It damaged a plum tree and ate all of its fruit. (Submitted photo)
EDITORIAL: Bears aren’t Disney animals