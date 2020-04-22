Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

Suspect defecates in Nanaimo carport then steals tool

Incident happened Monday in the 2500 block of Labieux Road

A thief in Nanaimo left behind human waste while stealing a tool from a home on Labieux Road this week.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, an unknown person defecated and urinated in the carport of a home in the 2500 block of Labieux Road and then made off with a Black and Decker nail gun.

The incident happened sometime around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Anyone who has information about the crime or the suspect is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

READ ALSO: Break-and-enter suspect bides his time at Nanaimo crime scene


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crimetheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Only five COVID-19 patients across all Vancouver Island’s hospitals
Next story
Civil Liberties group to seek amnesty for recreational tickets issued during COVID

Just Posted

Only five COVID-19 patients across all Vancouver Island’s hospitals

Health officials at virtual town hall ask residents to ‘hold the line’

Port Alberni RCMP adapt to the world of COVID-19

RCMP upping online presence with Facebook page for communication

ARTS AROUND: Stay safe and stay connected with Port Alberni arts community

Rollin Art Centre is closed, but new Facebook page is open

BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni realtor creates virtual museum tours

Farmers’ markets keeping people fed during COVID-19 pandemic

Port Alberni RCMP saluting volunteers

April 19 to 25 is National Volunteer Appreciation Week

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook coming in early May, Premier Horgan says

No additional travel restrictions, provincial parks stay closed

UPDATE: Transportation Safety Board investigating hard landing at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The incident took place at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18

B.C. air ambulance targeted by laser over Vancouver Island: Transport Canada

The 1995 Sikorsky helicopter was on its final approach when the pilot observed the green laser

Suspect defecates in Nanaimo carport then steals tool

Incident happened Monday in the 2500 block of Labieux Road

COVID19: B.C. corporations, societies allowed online meetings, votes

Emergency order also overrides in-person rules for co-operatives

‘I hope the world heals’: B.C. preschoolers offer wisdom on pandemic

Children in Slocan and South Slocan were asked how they are feeling

Rise and shine: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Grinder and Coola usually awake to a crowd, but the ongoing pandemic forced a more serene welcoming

Most Read